Champion 3,000-PSI 2.5-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Pressure Washer Wand

The Champion 76525 3000-PSI gasoline powered pressure washer provides dependable, portable cleaning power for your home or job site. This unit yields 3000-PSI at 2.5-GPM powered by a 196 cc Champion single cylinder, 4-stroke OHV engine. This pressure washer features a 1.25 in. durable frame, wheel kit with 12 in. wheels, pressure washer wand and comfort grip gun, 4 stainless steel quick connect nozzles (15 degree, 25 degree, 40 degree and chemical), thermal relief valve to protect the pump, 25 ft. high pressure quick connect hose, and standard garden hose inlet. It also includes an integrated low pressure detergent injection nozzle.