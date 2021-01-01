From canon

2xBlack + 1xColor PG-240XL CL-241XL Ink for Canon PIXMA MG2220

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2xBlack + 1xColor PG-240XL CL-241XL Ink for Canon PIXMA MG2220

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com