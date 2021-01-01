Tripp Lite 2x2 HDMI Over Cat5 / Cat6 Matrix Splitter Switch, Transmitter for Video and Audio 1920x1200 1080p at 60Hz(B126-2X2)

2 x 2 MATRIX SPLITTER SWITCH: Works with Tripp Lite\u2019s 126-Series receivers to share multiple HDMI sources between multiple monitors, each on a single Cat5e/6 cable, up to 175 ft. away. Ideal for digital signs, trade shows, retail and presentations. EXTENDS HDMI OVER CAT5/CAT6: When used with Tripp Lite\u2019s B126-1A0 or B126-1A0-WP-1 active remote receivers, the switch can extend a 1080i (60 Hz) signal up to 175 feet or a 1080p signal (60 Hz) up to 125 feet. TRANSMITTER WITH VIDEO & AUDIO: Supports high-definition video resolutions up to 1080p (60 Hz). In addition to crystal-clear video, the B126-2X2 delivers full, rich stereo. Works with all operating systems and HDMI video sources. AA-COMPLIANT & EASY TO USE: Compliant with the Federal Trade Agreements Act (TAA) for GSA Schedule purchases. Easily switch between inputs via pushbuttons, RS-232 serial or the included remote control. The 2-port HDMI over Cat5/Cat6 matrix splitter switch is plug and play\u2014no software or driv