2X18 Vintage Anatolian Handmade Abstract Distressed Zeki Muren Runner

Advertisement
Color: Brown and BeigeFamous Turkish artist, Zeki Muren, designed a group of Neo-Baroque styled award winning rugs and carpets. Deriving inspiration from both the Art Deco movement and the brilliant imagination of Zeki Muren, this colorful and contemporary vintage rug is truly a piece of art.It is suitable for a wide range of styles: English Cottage, French Country, Swedish Farmhouse, Art Deco, Abstract, Industrial, Rustic, Lodge, Abstract Expressionism, Cubism, Abstract, Shabby Elegance, Modern, Cubism, Abstract, Traditional, Contemporary, Organic Modern, Postmodern, Expressionism, Bauhaus, and Memphis design. Perfect for hallway, loft, converted factory apartment, warehouse chic, living room, bedroom, pool room, game room, lounge, man cave, study, studio, library, mud room, sitting room, hall, open foyer, entry, office and entryway.