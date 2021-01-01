The number one complaint of women needing high-visibility vests is fit. Made by women for women, this ANSI Class 2 Type R fluorescent yellow-green vest is engineered for amazing fit and performance and comes with a breakaway front closure, the softest 100% breathable, durable poly-mesh fabric in the market, and two oversized front pockets sewn into the garment with Velcro closure for quick and easy access. Easy to wear and layer, the hi-vis tape details are placed in the most pleasing and comfortable place for a woman's body, making it the best vest for safety and performance for women on the market. Each vest comes individually folded with tissue in a branded logo poly bag. There is plenty of room at the front and back of the vest for additional company branding and logo placement. SeeHerWork 2X Large Yellow Polyester High Visibility Enhanced Visibility (Reflective) Safety Vest | SHW-V01-2X