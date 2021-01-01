2X Computer Arm Rest, Comfortable ABS Rotating Computer Wrist Rest Armrest, Ergonomic Arm Support Extender, Black

1. 180 degrees rotatable: This desk arm support plate can be freely rotated 180 degrees, and can be rotated to one side when not in use, which is convenient for your activities. 2. High-quality material: It is made of high-strength ABS material, and the surface is PU memory foam, which can fit the arm and feel comfortable. 3. Rugged and durable: Fix the computer armrests well enough to support our arms, and will not shake, and do not press down by gravity. 4. Applicable crowd: It is specially designed for computer workers and game enthusiasts, and can be used by both left and right-handed users. 5. Hole-free installation: The arm support package contains fixtures, which can be fixedly installed, and can be installed without drilling and hurting the desktop. The thickness of the desktop should not exceed 5cm.