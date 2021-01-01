Besa Lighting 2WM-673006 Jodi 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal Glossy Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Besa Lighting 2WM-673006 Jodi 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Opal Glossy Glass Shades The Jodi is a striking piece comprised of multiple segments of radiused white glass, with clear glass fused at each end. Our Opal Glossy glass is a opal cased glass with a contemporary polished finish and opal inner layer. The tranquil glow has a low key harmonious display that exudes a warm mood. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with plated steel square lamp holders mounted to linear rectangular tubing, and a low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Opal Glossy GlassDurable Steel ConstructionOpen-Ended Hand Crafted Glass with Oval CanopyOrient Horizontal or VerticalRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 4.875"Width: 21"Extension: 5.75"HCO: 2.4375"Shade Height: 4"Shade Width: 8.25"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Vanity Light Satin Nickel