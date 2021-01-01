2Way Polypropylene InWall Speakers 65 Inch Pair With Paintable Grille Aria SeriesWhite

Advertisement
Long-throw 6.5in Poly+Mica woofer and 0.5in PEI tweeter make these mounted speakers sound full and articulate. Smooth installation thanks to paintable grills and baffles, precision cut-out templates, and easy flip-out inDog Earsin. Enjoy Aria speakers as main home theater speakers and whole home house systems or add as surrounds and immersive sound sources. No logo grill adds to the minimal look and increases the inWife Acceptance Factorin. Buy confidently with a 30-day money-back guarantee and our 1-year warranty.