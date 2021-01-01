2Way Custom Component Speaker System 6.5? 400 Watt Component with Electroplated Steel Basket, Butyl Rubber Surround & 40 Oz Magnet Structure Wire.

6.5 Mid Bass Speakers: The 6.5 inch woofer features an eye catching yellow color poly injection cone; Non fatiguing butyl rubber surround keeps your speakers secure and ensures that the product will last for a long period of time High Quality Sound: Listening to good music while on the road has never been this good; The component audio speaker has high temperature ASV voice coil which provides the richest sound, ensuring low distortion and providing an open sound stage Heavy Duty Component: The 40 oz magnet structure, special electroplated steel basket, and 0.5 silk dome tweeter are what power these speakers and allow for a 90 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response; It features Standard 6.5 size that fits OEM locations Multiple Mounting Options: Allows 3 mounting Options flush, surface or angle; This 4 ohm component also features a mounting depth of 2.65, ensuring your speakers will stay in place Wiring Kit Included: This audio speaker compensates the undersized wire found in many