mind reader 2tslide-brn 2 tier monitor stand riser with sliding drawer for keyboard, notebooks, papers, notepads and more, bamb

KEYBOARD DRAWER Drawer fits all sizes of keyboard including oversize and ergonomically shaped models Not only can you use the drawer for hiding your keyboard when not in use also use the storage drawer for storing books notepads office / school supplies and other desk accessories MONITOR RISER The Mind Reader 2 Tier Riser gives your monitor speakers or TV the perfect height for viewing height Stand allows you to elevate your monitor at a comfortable height for working or viewing your computer SPACE SAVING UNIT WITH DRAWER Computer and monitor risers create additional storage on your desk table or home entertainment furniture by raising your device off of the surface - store keyboard magazines pencils paper and more in the built-in drawer ORGANIZATIONAL AND STORAGE Improve overall organization on your desk or home office - add more desk surface by lifting your monitor up onto a desktop or tabletop stand - store pens pencils and office supplies inside Dimensions 14. 5 (L) x 20 (