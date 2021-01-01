transcend 2tb usb 3.1 storejet 25m3 anti-shock rugged portable external hard drive (military green) + compact hard drive case

EXCLUSIVE BUNDLE: This unique bundle is just what you need to keep your data safe and secure at all times. Its durability, and military-grade shock resistance makes it perfect no matter where you are. AMPLE STORAGE: With the high capacity of 2TB, you can store and back up all of your files. This on-the-go storage solution is perfect for traveling with a peace of mind! HARD DRIVE FEATURES: 2TB Storage Capacity - USB 3.0 Interface - Bus Powered - 256-Bit AES Encryption - Three-Stage Shock Protection System - OneTouch Auto-backup Button - LED power/Data Transfer Activity Indicator. BUNDLE INCLUDES: Transcend 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 1 StoreJet 25M3 External Hard Drive (Military Green) + Case Logic Portable Hard Drive Case (Black). SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Photo4less is a TRANSCEND AUTHORIZED DEALER. Rest assured knowing that your purchase is fully backed by Transcend with Photo4less exceptional Customer Service.