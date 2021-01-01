From seattle's best

2TB Armor A65M for Mac MilitaryGrade Shockproof USB 30 25inch External Hard Drive HFS+ and Time Machine Supported Gray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Easy plug-and-play use for Mac, supporting HFS+ and Time Machine Military-grade shockproof and IP67 dustproof/waterproof protection Advanced 3-layer protection mechanism designed for extra rugged and shock resistant Rugged rubber case and anti-slip surface design made to avoid scratches and slippery problems Cable storage design for simple cable carrying

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com