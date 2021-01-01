From apricorn
Apricorn 2TB Aegis Padlock DT FIPS - USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive
Simple to setup, software free and providing real-time AES hardware encryption, the Aegis Padlock DT is the perfect desktop companion. Information such as customer files, credit card information or proprietary company data should be kept secure, but should be easy to access by authorized personnel. Enter the Aegis Padlock DT, designed specifically for desktop systems, this high capacity desktop external drive has everything you need to keep you files secure.