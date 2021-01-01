Besa Lighting 2SW-5612GL Lasso 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Glitter Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom

Besa Lighting 2SW-5612GL Lasso 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Glitter Glass Shades The Lasso is a wide yet compact handcrafted glass, with distinctive ridges, softly radiused to fit gracefully into contemporary spaces. Our Glitter glass is a clear blown and a technologically advanced crystal coating applied to the inside. The coating contains multiple micro-layers of glass particles that create unique prismatic optical properties, which effectively alter both the reflected and transmitted light. So unlit, it appears like a frosted glass; when lit, it becomes alive with dazzling light effects. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lamp holders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing, and a removable low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Glitter GlassDurable Steel ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 80Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 6.25"Width: 14.625"Extension: 5.875"HCO: 3.8"Shade Height: 3"Shade Width: 4.75"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.875"Energy Star: No Vanity Light Satin Nickel