Besa Lighting 2SW-185819 Divi 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Carrera Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Besa Lighting 2SW-185819 Divi 2 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Carrera Glass Shades Divi has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. Our Carrera glass is a classic yet modern décor that gives off a soft white light. Clear molten glass is rolled in alabaster powder like frit, and then blown into shape with a semi-clear frosted white inner finish. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of white called frit. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lamp holders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing, and a removable low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Carrera GlassDurable Steel ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 80Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 6.25"Width: 14.625"Extension: 5.25"HCO: 3.625"Shade Height: 2.625"Shade Width: 3.375"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.875"Energy Star: No Vanity Light Chrome