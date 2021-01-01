2RCA SVHS Jacks to 2RCA SVHS Jacks CouplerGold Plated 2 RCA Female to 4Pin Mini DIN SVideo Female Jack Connector Female to Female SVideo Mini DIN.

Size:(4.5CM X 4.1CM) Colour:(Black) Package Quantity:(2 pack) Material: Plastic & Metal Features: Gold Plated 2 RCA Female and 4-Pin Mini DIN S-Video Female to Female Jack Connector It is for S-Video convert to RCA composite singal. Universal RCA and S-Video Input. Bi-directional (Works both ways) Mini din 4 pin is a common s-terminal. It can be used to converter computer or DVD player or other HD equipment output Video signal to the TV with RCA port. Mini 4 PIN S-Video connector adopts the input design of brightness and chromaticity separation, which overcomes the interference between brightness and chromaticity when video program compound input and provides high definition output effect. Applications: TV disc projector, older graphics card, television, DVD player, high-end video recorder with mini din 4 pin interface, such as MX440 and FX5200 with 4 pin s-terminal.