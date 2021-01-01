2pk Varick Two-Tone Dining Chair Walnut - Novogratz

Bring a touch of rustic-inspired charm to your home with the laid-back styling of the Novogratz Varick Two-tone Dining Chair. Traditional height dining chairs with a subtle country vibe, these chairs will compliment just about any dining or living space with an inviting design and a sculptural silhouette. Featuring a sturdy build and a solid white frame, these chairs bring a warmth to the table with the natural grain from the walnut finish on the more than comfortable seat and back. The Varick is a versatile chair, able to be dressed up for a formal meal or down for casual settings while the armless design allows the chairs to tuck under the table when not in use, perfect for small spaces. Pair with the Novogratz Varick Rectangular Dining Table (sold separately) for a beautiful two-tone look that will make a wonderful centerpiece in any home.