65" 2pk Square Beacon Metal Torch Black - TIKI

Enjoying summer evenings with the flickering glow of natural flame ambiance has never been easier than with TIKI Brand Square Beacon Torches. These classic lantern torches come with a 4-piece pole that allows you to use them as either full-size 65-inch torches or mid-size 50-inch garden torches. Remove the metal pole completely, and they be lovely 8-inch centerpieces for your dining table or end table. These durable metal lanterns are an attractive addition to any backyard space. Use with TIKI Brand BiteFighter™ Torch Fuel and enjoy proven mosquito repellency* and up to 13 hours of burn time with each 21-ounce fill. Each TIKI Brand Square Beacon Torch comes complete with a 4-piece pole, long-lasting wick and a metal snuffer to safely extinguish the flame when the evening is over. TIKI Brand BiteFighter Torch Fuel sold separately. *Based on studies using CO2-emitting mosquito traps which demonstrated over 50percent reduction in captured mosquitoes compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, torch placement, and individual physical factors.