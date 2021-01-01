From pillow perfect
2pk Oversize Merida Indigo Rectangular Throw Pillows Blue - Pillow Perfect
This globally inspired design offers a perfect welcome printed on this set of two outdoor oversized lumbar pillows. Inspired from block printed designs, the repetitive pattern has petal-like shapes in off-white set against a traditional indigo blue ground, a perfect accent for a cosmopolitan outdoor living space. Made of 100percent polyester. Additional features of these outdoor oversized lumbar pillows include white coordinating welt cords for a clean finish and recycled polyester fiber fill with sewn seam closures. Also suitable for indoor use. Pattern: Multi Burst.