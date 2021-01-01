From ultimate innovations
Ultimate Innovations 2pk Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Throw Pillows Floral
Advertisement
Our LED Luminous Pillows are the perfect touch to your home decor. These beautiful pillows will brighten your bedroom, couch or chair by day and will light up with the 4-hour timer and 10 LED lights. A beautiful addition to any home or a unique gift. Each pillow 20" X 20" with soft colorful prints enhanced with brilliant multi-color, LED bulbs. Requires 3 AA batteries. On, Off or 4 Hour Timer. Mix and match and create your perfect decor! Pattern: Floral.