2pk Geometric Dimensions Rectangular Throw Pillows Black - Pillow Perfect

Journey into the enchanting global style of this set of two outdoor lumbar pillows for an on-trend look. This black and white tribal inspired print creates a look that is mystical and full of artful wonder. What makes these designs so wonderful is the warmth and familiarity they can easily introduce to the most minimal of any indoor or outdoor space. Made of 100percent polyester. Additional features of these outdoor lumbar pillows include white coordinating welt cords for a beautiful finish and recycled polyester fiber fill with sewn seam closures. Also suitable for indoor use. Pattern: Multi Burst.