From national public seating
2pk 24" Heavy Duty Steel Counter Height Barstool Gray - National Public Seating
Advertisement
The durable construction and classic design of the 6200 Series heavy-duty stools are ideal for hands-on educational settings like art rooms, science labs, home economics or shop classrooms. These reliable stools feature a strong frame of 18-gauge steel tubing securely welded to a 14" diameter seat pan. Riveted to the pan are firm, round Masonite seats that will not warp, chip or crack as they provide years of dependable use. Footrest rings are securely bonded to each leg with four spotwell contact points Size: 24". Pattern: Solid.