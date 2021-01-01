2pk Cotton Good Moms Kitchen Towels - Wildwood Landing

Wildwood Landing Dish Towel Set of 2 Wildwood Landing creates on-trend gifts bringing laughter and kind words into the day! Why? Because, honestly, everybody needs laughter and everybody needs a kind word! It’s a simple philosophy inspired from the beginning: be kind, bring laughter, and give back. Want to give a cute gift and support a great cause? Your purchase of this 2-pack of tea towels, or any Wildwood Landing product, contributes to causes around the world (Wildwood Landing donates a percentage of profit to charitable organizations locally and globally). Please enjoy, smile, laugh… and find the “just right” saying that fits you, a friend, or family member. Towels come neatly rolled and wrapped in a jute bow because presentation matters! Pattern: Solid Quote.