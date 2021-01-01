2pk Cotton Geometric Kitchen Towels Pink - Room Essentials

Address everyday kitchen and cooking tasks in style with the 2-Pack Cotton Geometric Kitchen Towels from Room Essentials™. Made from 100percent cotton, these woven kitchen towels feel soft to the touch, and they're also absorbent, making them great for a variety of everyday kitchen chores such as wiping spills or messes, cleaning counters, drying dishes or hands, and much more. This cotton kitchen towel pack includes two towels — one featuring stripes and the other featuring geometric designs — to add chic style to your kitchen decor. Color: Pink.