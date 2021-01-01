Wildwood Grilling 2pk 5" x 11" Cedar Plank

Wildwood Grilling Western Red Cedar Planks provide a delicious way to cook delicate foods on the grill that might otherwise fall apart or leave a big mess. The plank shields your food from the direct heat of your grill or oven and cooks gently while releasing the naturally occurring essential oils in the wood. These planks are sourced, manufactured, and packaged in the United States and intended specifically for direct contact with food. No chemicals, additives, or treatments are used in any part of production. Rmended for salmon, seafood, vegetables, soft cheeses with a rind, and fruit.