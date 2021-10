Our fun and carefree designs make a beach party even brighter with these soft vibrant prints. Lightweight for on the go convenience and easily folds up to fit in your beach bag, tote or slung over your shoulder. The Mudd point of view is distinguished by its carefree spirit and easy gong lifestyle. 2 pack bright animal print beach towels. Perfect for your day at the beach or pool! Super soft and absorbent. Color: Coral. Pattern: Leopard Spot.