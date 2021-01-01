2pin G Shape Earpiece Headset for Motorola Radio CP88 CP040 CP100 CP110 CP125 CP140 CP150 CP160 CP180 CP200 CP250 CP300 Pack of 5

Notice: Please note that this earpieces are not compatible with Motorola CLS Series, like CLS Series: CLS446, CLS1110, CLS1410, CLS1413, CLS1450, CLS1450C, CLS1450CB, CLS1453CH Clip this hands free earpiece onto your shirt and begin using your motorola radio device to communicate discretely and easily, whether you're in security, retail, or hospitality. The earbud fits snugly in the ear with easy and keeps your conversations private Provides excellent durability, reliability and performance in low-profile environment. Ideal for demanding covert security applications where sound clarity and earpiece durability are of paramount importance.