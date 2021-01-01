From bestonzon
2pcs Wooden Appliques Round Exquisite Carved Appliques Carved Onlay for Furniture Wall
Advertisement
Adoption of premium wood material, sturdy and durable for long-term use. The wood carved appliques show the modern elegance without losing the classical charm. Widely applied in furniture, cabinets, doors, beds, mirrors, windows, etc. The original wood color, so it dyes easily, and you could paint it as you like. A wonderful gift for your families and friends who like Chinese style decoration, and they will like it.