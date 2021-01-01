2Pcs RFM95W 915MHz LoRa Remote Wireless Transceiver Module Board

Main applications of wireless transceivers: Remote wireless meter reading, home and building automation, wireless alarm and security systems, industrial monitoring, remote irrigation systemsProduct introduction: The RFM95 transceiver belongs to the LoRaTM remote communication module, which provides ultra-long-distance spread spectrum communication and has superior anti-interference and ultra-low current consumption. RFM95 uses Maple's patented radio frequency LoRaTM module modulation technology, the receiving sensitivity is above -148dBm, and the cost of crystal and materials is low. The combination of high sensitivity and integrated +20dBm power amplifier reduces the link budget and leads the industry, making it an ideal choice for long-distance and stable performance applications.