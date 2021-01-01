2pcs Protector Durable Simple Premium RV Hitch Cover Hook Protection Cover Caravan Hook Protector

It is made of mild and durable plastic material, gentle and durable, with excellent texture. Thick, high-quality, wear-resistant and tear-resistant, good coupler protector. It is made of excellent craftsmanship, waterproof and durable, and has an excellent protective effect. Easy to fix, simple and practical, simple to disassemble and clean, it will be your good choice of accessories. It is mainly suitable for trailers, RVs, etc. It is very practical and will bring you a good experience.