From vito

2Pcs PCB Mount DC005 5.5mm x 2.1mm 3 Pin Audio Video DC Power Connector Socket Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2Pcs PCB Mount DC005 5.5mm x 2.1mm 3 Pin Audio Video DC Power Connector Socket Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com