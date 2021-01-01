From silicone valley
2PCS Microphone Cable XLR to XLR Patch Cables 3Pin XLR Male to Male mic Cable DMX Cable Patch Cords with OxygenFree Copper 16Feet
Advertisement
1. XLR Male to XLR Male Microphone Cable is designed for equipments with 3-pin XLR connectors. 2. High adaptability, sophisticated 3Pin XLR Male plugs for more equipment and applications. 3. The XLR Plug Housing for high strength zinc alloy die-casting polished black spray paint, attractive and durable. 4. High Grade Oxygen Free Copper (OFC) for effective EMI and RFI rejection and flexibility. 5. Cable Length: 1.6 feet (0.5 meters); A hassle-free 12-month warranty and friend customer service.