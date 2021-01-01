From first deal
2PCS for iPhone 12 Pro / 12 / 12 / 12 Pro Max Front Film Matte Anti-Scratch Non-Fingerprint Full-Curved Edge Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen.
Advertisement
Description:- Fine and frosted processMicro-frosted materiat creates deticate and smooth texture. You'll love it- Fit with full screenNew cutting technique realizes full-screen coverage and helps prevent dust- Unlock screen with fingerprint in a secondSupport in-screen fingerprint unlocking, one step faster for recognition- Anti-sweat and anti-fingerprintOil-repellent coating. anti-fingerprint and keep from being greasy, making your screen clear and clean. Specification: Brand Baseus Compatibility For Apple Compatible Model For iPhone 12 Series (Optional) Functions Anti-Scratch, Anti-Explosion, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Sweat Features Frosted, 0.