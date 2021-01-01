2pcs Car Solar Power Simulated Dummy Alarm Warning AntiTheft USB Charger LED Flashing Security Light Fake Lamp Blue + Red

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% new and high quality. Car Solar Power Simulated Dummy Alarm Warning Anti-Theft USB LED Flashing Security Light. Fake Alarm Lamp Solar energy can be absorbed and saved in high efficiency solar cells, it's powered by solar, no need install battery. and there is a usb charger interface for Dummy Car Alarm will only flash when it is dark; Will NOT flash when it is light enough to keep item have highly efficient and longer life. You can cover the other end by dark Easy to install, just stick it to the roof of the vehicle with corresponding glue. This LED alarm light does NOT require a car alarm system.