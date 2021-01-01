From hopkins medical products
2pcs BLE 40 Bluetooth Module CC2540 CC2541 AT09 Serial Wireless Module Compatible HM10 for Arduino
Advertisement
Support AT command, users can change the serial port baud rate, device name, pairing password and other parameters as needed, use flexible. It adopts CC2541 chip of American TI Company, configures 256Kb space, and follows V4.0 BLE Bluetooth specification. Input voltage: 3.3V/5V only needs a set of power supply. This module supports UART interface and supports SPP Bluetooth serial port protocol. Compatible HM-10