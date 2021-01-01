From tinksky

2pcs Air Wedge Pump Up Bag Tool Inflatable Shim for Door Window Installation

Description

It is made of high-quality materials and can serve us for a long time. It is mainly used as a calibration tool when installing windows, door frames and bath cabinets. It can be deflated and stored when not in use, and will not take up too much space for us. The method of use is very simple, don't worry it will take you too much time. Fine workmanship and creative appearance ensure its popularity and practicality.

