From stci tech ltd

2pcs 8*10cm 5V Carbon Fiber Heating Pad Hand Warmer USB Heating Film Electric Winter Infrared Fever Heat Mat

$9.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2pcs 8*10cm 5V Carbon Fiber Heating Pad Hand Warmer USB Heating.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com