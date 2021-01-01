From smilemart

2pcs 3-Tier End/Side Table with Drawer & Shelf for Living Room/Bedroom

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

*Features: High-quality materials: Our 3-tier side table is made of premium P2 MDF and pine wood, which are durable, solid and with a high weight capacity to 88.2lb on the tabletop. Modern design: Stylish and fashionable design in vintage color, this end table is perfectly compatible with any room décor, and also adds a touch of elegant charm to your room. Multifunctional: The end table in a compact size and with practical function can be used as an end table beside your sofa or a simple storage cabinet to organize your stuff in the living room, bedroom, study, office, hallway or kitchen, etc. Enough space: The beside tables features 3 tier. The top drawer with a metal knob and 2 lower shelves provide enough space for you to organize your stuff. 3 tiers are very practical for storage or display. Pack of 2: The end tables are sold in 2 pieces a set, economical and practical. Put them on both sides of your sofa to integrate and refresh your living room. Easy to assemble: The bedside storage cabinet comes flat packed with detailed instructions for quick and easy assembly. If you have any question or problems, please contact us via email for further assistance.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com