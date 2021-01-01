2pc Twin Extra Long Stripe Flannel Duvet Cover Set White/Blue - London Fog

This soft flannel bed from London Fog will keep you warm and comfortable and remind you of your favorite flannel shirt on a crisp fall or winter night. The fabric features a detailed multi-stripe pattern in shades of light blue. Face and reverse fabric are made of extra soft 100percent cotton flannel. Fabrics are 100percent cotton brushed flannel for added softness and warmth. This item is machine washable; however, please make sure equipment is large enough to allow the item to move freely in wash. Includes: one duvet 68 inches wide by 90 inches long and one standard sham 20 inches tall by 26 inches wide. Duvet features corner ties and a button enclosure. Comforter filler not included. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long. Color: White/Blue.