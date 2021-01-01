Twin 2pc Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set Blush - Lush Décor

This Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set is very trendy. The classic pinstripes printed on the front never go out of style, and the ruffled edges are very chic and stylish. The Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set, which is available in soft neutral colors to create a calming atmosphere, features a stunning, fashionable look to brighten any bedroom or dorm room. Because it is lightweight, it is ideal for layering and for use during the spring and summer. In warmer climates, it can be used year-round. This Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set is sure to impress all your guests with the incredible amount of special details that are incorporated in the design. Its generous size will create the beautiful overhang look for a more glamorous feel. From a child's bedroom to your own master bedroom, this Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set is ideal for use for all ages. Give your daughter a lovely first big girl bedroom or update your teenager's bedroom into a princess palace. This set would even look fabulous in dorm rooms, guest bedrooms and master bedrooms. The Ticking Stripe Bedspread Set is available in four sizes. The Twin size is a 2-piece set which includes a soft and luxurious bedspread and one matching pillow sham. The Full, Queen and King sizes are 3-piece sets which include the bedspread and two matching pillow shams. Due to the delicate nature of the ruffles, we highly rmend that you dry clean this bedspread as well as the shams. Oeko-Tex Certified. Color: Blush.