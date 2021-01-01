2pc Palm Multi Outdoor Deep Seat Cushion Set - Kensington Garden

Enhance the comfort and appeal of your patio furniture with this Kensington Garden Deep Seat Cushion Set.? The poly-wrapped foam seat cushion retains its firm shape, and comes with string ties to keep it securely attached to your lounge furniture.?The plush back pillow is generously filled with a soft polyfiber made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and features a sewn closure.?Cushions are covered with a UV resistant, 100percent polyester outdoor fabric that resists fading, stains, water and mildew. Both cushions feature a decorative trim cording.?This set is the perfect replacement for many wrought iron and rattan original chair sets. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Seat cushion width: 25 inches Seat cushion depth: 25 inches Seat cushion thickness: 5 inches Back cushion width: 28 inches Back cushion height: 22 inches Back cushion thickness: 5 inches Pattern: Leaf.