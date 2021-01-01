From pillow perfect
2pc Outdoor/Indoor Rounded Chair Pad Set Talia Seaglass Green - Pillow Perfect
Advertisement
The bold tropical leaves of this set of two outdoor seat cushions bring gorgeous style and sophistication to any outside area. The overlapping, zebra-like striped leaves are colored in teal blue and natural for a captivating appeal. A casual distressing adds artist-intended imperfections and character. Additional features of these outdoor seat cushions include rounded corners, 14" ties and recycled polyester fill with sewn seam closures. Also suitable for indoor use. Color: Seaglass Green. Pattern: Company Logo.