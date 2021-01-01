2pc Odessa Mid-Century Modern Fabric Upholstered Wood Dining Corner Sofa Bench Set Walnut/Brown/Gray - Baxton Studio

Add valuable seating to your dining space with the Odessa dining nook banquette set. Made in Malaysia, this set includes one armless bench and one corner bench. Each piece is constructed from sturdy wood padded with soft foam and upholstered in smooth gray fabric. A unique marriage of mid-century design and modern minimalism, the pieces showcase angled legs in a warm walnut brown finish. Requiring assembly, this banquette set is designed to be placed in the corner of your kitchen or dining area, allowing you to maximize your space while still maintaining a chic set-up. Combine the Odessa dining nook banquette set with the other pieces in the collection to create a cozy dining space. Pattern: Solid.