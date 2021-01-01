From w unlimited
2pc Oceanic Adirondack Chairs - Natural - W Unlimited
Advertisement
The Adirondack chair is a staple of the backyard patio, providing both casual comfort and timeless beauty. Constructed of beautiful fir wood that resists moisture and cracking, the Villeret features a reclined back, oversized arms, and a gently sloping seat. Choose the natural finish and paint or stain the chair to create your own look—or one of our pre-painted models to complement your patio décor. The set includes two natural painting Foldable Adirondack Chair.