Twin XL 2pc Multi Stripe Comforter Set Gray - Truly Soft

This modern gray horizontal stripe pattern features larger stripes surrounded by smaller coordinating stripes and varied gray shades. Items feature Truly Soft face and back material with for softness and performance you can count on. Each bedding set includes two pillows shams for Full/Queen and king sizes. Twins have one sham. All items are machine washable. The fabric is 100percent brushed microfiber with our special Truly Soft treatment. Comforters are filled with 100percent polyester fiber filling. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Includes: one twin XL comforter 68x90 inches and one standard sham 20x26 inches.