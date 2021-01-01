2pc Keaton X Back Wooden Side Chair Set Beach - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Keaton X-Back Wooden Side Chair Set will pair perfectly with your Keaton dining tables! This set includes two, x-back chairs that add a little extra flair to this set. The chairs feature a rustic design in a natural, beach finish. Add this piece to your home today for a look that will never go out of style and that you will love to come home to, day after day! Pattern: Solid.