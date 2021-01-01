2pc Colvin Mid-Century TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Gray Oak - Christopher Knight Home

Give your living room or study a sleek, modern upgrade with ample storage and display space. Featuring precise angles and clean-cut lines, our entertainment set perfectly balances closed cabinet spaces and open shelving by bringing together a convenient TV stand and chic bookcase. Finished with carefully designed accents, this set brings an elegant touch to your interior space with its ornate legs and smooth finish. With reliable durability and exemplary design, this set is the ideal addition to any home. MODERN DESIGN: Our entertainment set brings a sleek, minimalistic style to your home, giving your indoor space a modern look. With luxurious legs and clean-cut design, this set offers exceptional design and durable construction to your decor. UNIQUE DESIGN: This set is all about balancing open and closed spaces. With a delicate mix of closed cabinet doors and open spaces, this set offers an edgy design for your interior space. BOOKSHELF WITH STORAGE SPACE: The included bookcase provides four shelves that can proudly display books and other items. It also offers a closed cabinet space that also has shelving for further organization. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This set offers a TV stand that is 15.75” D x 63.00” W x 19.69” H and can accommodate up to a 65” television. The bookcase is 11.90” D x 31.60” W x 64.80” H. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this entertainment set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.