2pc Alaire Bamboo Style Stackable Bistro Dining Chair Set White/Gray/Brown - Baxton Studio

Bring the charm of the classic French bistro to your home with the Alaire dining chair. Made in China, this chair is constructed from aluminum with a high backrest that provides ergonomic support and comfort. This stackable dining chair is designed for everyday use and is superbly suited for a deck, balcony or indoor space. Fully assembled, the Alaire features a bamboo style frame with multi-color accents. An expressive addition that complements a wide range of room layouts and styles, the Alaire dining chair brings ornate personality to the modern home. Dimensions: 35.00" High x 16.90 " Wide x 23.60" Deep; Seating Area Dimensions: 17.30" High x 16.50" Wide x 16.50" Deep; Color: White/Gray/Brown. Pattern: Branch.