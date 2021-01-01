From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 2NW-780407 Tino 2 Light 13-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Besa Lighting 2NW-780407 Tino 2 Light 13-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction boxIncludes half cylinder opal matte shadeRequires (2) 40 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture covered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 4-7/8"Shade Height: 13-1/4"Shade Width: 5-3/4"Shade Depth: 4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 80 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze