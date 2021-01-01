From stci tech ltd

9.5MM 2nd HDD SSD SATA Hard Drive Caddy for Sony Vaio 15 Svf15 svf15a1m2es

$18.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

9.5MM 2nd HDD SSD SATA Hard Drive Caddy for Sony Vaio 15 Svf15.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com